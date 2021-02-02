James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach have introduced its new climate neutral catalogue for 2021.

In cooperation with ClimatePartner, the CO² emissions caused by production and dispatch of the brands’ main catalogue this year were made up for 100% with the support of Bergwaldprojekt e.V. as a climate partner.

The James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach 2021 catalogue has a focus on sustainable styles, including garments made with organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Kai Gminder, managing director of Gustav Daiber GmbH, commented: “As a manufacturing company we bear a responsibility towards the environment. We are aware of that and therefore, together with ClimatePartner, we promote sustainable and ecologically valuable projects.”

ClimatePartner enables companies to produce in a climate-neutral way, and Bergwaldprojekt e.V consists of volunteers and experts who help maintain and cultivate native woodlands.

