Packed with vibrant colours and fashionable garments, the new Lookbook by James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach is available now. It gives both retailers and their customers inspiration for on-trend style combinations for workwear as well as leisurewear from both brands. New, fresh imagery is used in both the printed and digital versions, which is complemented by modern product ads and videos.

“Bright colours and fashionable, clean styles make a good pair,” confirm the brands. “The catalogue is supposed to give retailers marketing support and to inspire customers to buy new products or mix existing ones.”

The tasteful styles in the Lookbook, which is available in English and German, are based on the new imagery of the two fashion brands.