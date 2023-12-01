These darkly elegant animals are captured in rich illustrative embroidery with the bright neon colours of modern Mumbai intertwining with its faded 1920s Art Deco history.

The leopards appear from behind silhouetted leaves in an urban garden setting as they move through the undergrowth at night, with their ‘eye shine’ from the lamps above being the only ‘tell’ to the humans around them. Butterflies shimmer in the hazy monsoon city darkness.

The collision of urban and nature becomes a beautiful meditation on our urgent need to co-habit better with the natural world.

www.jackypuzey.com

Photography by Jo Hounsome: www.johounsomephotography.co.uk