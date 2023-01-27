Outdoor clothing brand Jack Wolfskin is incorporating odour-neutralising formulation in its garments through a partnership with Microban International.

Microban’s Scentry Revive odour-neutralising technology seamlessly integrates into fabrics during manufacture to prevent odours from building up between washes, keeping garments fresh for longer.

The non-biocidal technology has earned an Oeko-Tex certification confirming it uses no harmful chemicals and it is approved by Bluesign which certifies it is suitable for sustainable textile production.

Jack Wolfskin specialises in premium-quality outdoor apparel, equipment and footwear and supplies clothing to garment decorators in the UK through distributor Ralawise.

A common issue with polyester, nylon and elastane – textiles which impart breathability and comfort to activewear – is their predisposition to odour retention. With long-term use, athletic garments are susceptible to the accumulation of sweat, dead skin cells and body odours.

Frequent washing of these fabrics is not a viable solution: laundering alone is inefficient at removing malodours, can reduce the robustness of fabrics and contributes to costly water and utility bills. Therefore, Microban identified there was high demand for sustainable built-in scent control in the textile industry.

Jack Wolfskin is introducing Scentry Revive across its range to ensure its products remain fresh wear after wear, for up to 50 laundry cycles.

Regina Goller, director of fabric and trim management apparel at Jack Wolfskin, said: “The team at Jack Wolfskin takes pride in applying revolutionary technologies to our product range. We wanted to produce odour-resistant garments that required less washing, to benefit both our customers and the environment, and Scentry Revive has made that goal attainable.”

Michael Ruby, president of Microban, added: “The inclusion of Scentry Revive in apparel intended for adventure, travel and outdoor purposes demonstrates the robustness of the technology, and the ability of the formulation to neutralise odours even with sustained exposure to sweat and moisture.

“The odour-control solution also increases the number of uses before products need to be laundered, aligning with Jack Wolfskin’s eco-friendly ethos. We are proud of this partnership which will deliver a better consumer experience and allow for longer product lifecycles, less laundering, and reduced consumption of energy, water and other natural resources.”

www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk

www.microban.com

www.ralawise.com