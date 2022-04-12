J&A International, which supplies transfers and badges for garment decoration, has raised over £41,000 to help Ukrainian refugees by donating one day of profits per week.

J&A designated four Fridays, from March 18 to April 8, when all profits from J&A, Fastpens, Name Badges Intl and Stickers Intl were donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which coordinates the UK’s public response to overseas disasters.

After last Friday, the scheme – dubbed “Work To Help Ukraine” – reached a final total of £41,654.60.

J&A promoted the fund-raiser with banners hanging outside its factory in Spilsby in Lincolnshire and with a sticker on every order.

Each Friday, the staff got paid the same, did the same job and shipped products out the door as usual but all the company’s profit from their work on those four days went directly to the DEC.

The team at J&A International came up with the concept with the help of Work To Help Ukraine, an organisation that is not a charity itself but presents ideas on how to raise money.

More than 4.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February, according to the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on 10 April.

Over 7.1 million people have been displaced internally in Ukraine as a direct result of the war, according to the International Organization for Migration on 5 April.

Established in 1979, J&A International employs over 120 people in supplying screen-printed badges and transfers, reflective products, heat application machines, label tapes and embroidered badges, mainly for workwear.

www.worktohelpukraine.com

www.ja-int.co.uk