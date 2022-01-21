These bold beanies were embroidered by Acorn Creative in South Littleton for J Russell Digger Hire Ltd
The beanies were given out to the company’s workers and as Christmas presents to its customers, explained Will, business partner in Acorn Creative with his brother Tom.
“We’ve worked with J Russell Digger Hire for over five years, and regularly supply them with polo shirts, safetywear, hoodies and jackets.
“Tom digitised the logo in-house with Wilcom’s embroidery software using a vector logo we had created for the customer — each logo is 6,371 stitches, and takes eight minutes and 23 seconds to create.”
Acorn Creative embroidered Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanie (BC45) using its two Brother PR670E single-head embroidery machines.