The beanies were given out to the company’s workers and as Christmas presents to its customers, explained Will, business partner in Acorn Creative with his brother Tom.

“We’ve worked with J Russell Digger Hire for over five years, and regularly supply them with polo shirts, safetywear, hoodies and jackets.

“Tom digitised the logo in-house with Wilcom’s embroidery software using a vector logo we had created for the customer — each logo is 6,371 stitches, and takes eight minutes and 23 seconds to create.”

Acorn Creative embroidered Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanie (BC45) using its two Brother PR670E single-head embroidery machines.

