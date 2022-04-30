It’s Ringspun! High-quality T-shirt styles by Fruit of the Loom
Feel the difference and order your free sample Ringspun Premium T
There’s nothing like the premium quality, softness, and printability of Ringspun. It’s a must in every spring range – high-quality T-shirt styles made of 100% combed, ring-spun cotton. Fruit of the Loom offers a fantastic choice when it comes to premium T-shirt needs: their Ringspun Premium T.
The Ringspun Premium T: Heavy on quality, exceptional on price
The Ringspun Premium T is made of 195 gsm combed cotton fabric. It’s available in a classic fit and in styles for Men and Ladies in 15 brilliant colours. Highly durable, it’s a T-shirt designed to perform at repeat 60°C washing. Plus, all Ringspun T-shirts by Fruit of the Loom are ethically and planet-consciously made at their manufacturing facility in Morocco – and deliver exceptional decoration results.
Get your free sample Ringspun Premium T-shirt today!
Feel the Ringspun quality for yourself and order your free sample of Fruit of the Loom’s Ringspun Premium T in the colour 30 White today: https://bit.ly/36ubGHx
Another premium Ringspun choice by Fruit of the Loom: Iconic Ts
All solid colours of the famous Iconic collection are made from 100% soft, combed Ringspun cotton. If you choose Marls, you’ll find a ringspun cotton / polyester mix – perfect for sublimation printing. The Iconic Ts are cut in a fashion and classic fit and come in a choice of 150 gsm and 165 gsm fabric weights with short sleeves and a long sleeve version. The collection is available in styles for Men and Ladies in sizes right up to 5XL, and Kids and Girls in sizes up to 14-15 in key colours.
Order your free sample of Fruit of the Loom’s Ringspun Premium T in the colour 30 White today: https://bit.ly/36ubGHx