Bags are an ideal blank canvas for bold personalisation or custom designs – here’s our annual selection of carrying-related solutions that will ensure your customers always make a statement

PenCarrie: Brand Lab’s Jute Tipped Shopper This heavyweight bag is made from a laminated jute and cotton canvas with a 26-litre capacity. Available in four contrast colourways, it features woven contrast straps and seams.

Quadra’s NuHide Weekender This 30-litre overnight bag is made from a full-grain, leather-look PU fabric with a pinstripe lining and vintage metal fittings. It features an extra-long zip and an internal valuables pocket.

Snickers Workwear’s Waterproof Backpack This lightweight backpack is made from a 100% waterproof, ripstop polyamide fabric with a 20-litre capacity. Its features include welded waterproof seams and a padded back, plus a waterproof see-through pocket on the outside.

Xpres‘s Sublimation Canvas, White and Satin Drawstring Bags These new sublimation-ready bags can be printed on both sides and are available in multiple sizes with a drawstring tie closure. The brand’s lightweight Drawstring Bag and Tote Bag are also available.

Neutral’s Shopping Bag Long Handles From the brand’s Tiger Cotton by Neutral collection, this 120gsm tote bag is made from 100% organic-in-conversion-cotton. The Gots-certified style is canvas-weaved with long 66cm handles and reinforced stress points for durability.

Craghoppers‘ Expert 16L Kiwi Classic Rolltop This new backpack is made from a part-recycled polyester 900D fabric with PU backing, which comes with an EcoShield DWR finish and reflective detailing. It has a padded compartment for tablets and laptops; the Expert Kiwi Backpack 14L is also available.

Prestige Leisure: BagBase’s Premium Gymsac This water-resistant bag is available in 33 bold colourways, including camouflage patterns. Made from 100% polyester, it features reinforced corners with gunmetal eyelets, and offers a large space for decoration.

Just Cool by AWDis‘s Cool Gym Bag Available in black, this sports holdall offers a large surface suitable for both print and embroidery. It features a spacious main compartment, plus an exterior front zip pocket, and a detachable/adjustable padded shoulder strap.

