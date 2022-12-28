Bags are an ideal blank canvas for bold personalisation or custom designs – here’s our annual selection of carrying-related solutions that will ensure your customers always make a statement
PenCarrie: Brand Lab’s Jute Tipped Shopper This heavyweight bag is made from a laminated jute and cotton canvas with a 26-litre capacity. Available in four contrast colourways, it features woven contrast straps and seams.
Snickers Workwear’s Waterproof Backpack This lightweight backpack is made from a 100% waterproof, ripstop polyamide fabric with a 20-litre capacity. Its features include welded waterproof seams and a padded back, plus a waterproof see-through pocket on the outside.
Neutral’s Shopping Bag Long Handles From the brand’s Tiger Cotton by Neutral collection, this 120gsm tote bag is made from 100% organic-in-conversion-cotton. The Gots-certified style is canvas-weaved with long 66cm handles and reinforced stress points for durability.
Prestige Leisure: BagBase’s Premium Gymsac This water-resistant bag is available in 33 bold colourways, including camouflage patterns. Made from 100% polyester, it features reinforced corners with gunmetal eyelets, and offers a large space for decoration.