The textile industry trade show, Itma, welcomed 111,000 visitors from 143 countries this month.

The week-long show, which was held in Milan, Italy, takes place every four years and this year had 1,709 exhibitors.

Ernesto Maurer, president of Cematex (the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers, which owns Itma) said: “This edition has been a great success with the visitorship higher than the previous exhibition in 2019.

“At this Itma, the transformation journey toward digitalisation and sustainability has taken a huge leap forward. It has been a mega gathering with the presence of stakeholders of the entire textile and garment making ecosystem.

“Cematex associations and their member companies, as well as all other exhibitors, are delighted with the results as the exhibition has surpassed all our expectations.”

The next ITMA will be held at the Hannover Exhibition Center in Germany from 16-22 September 2027.

www.itma.com