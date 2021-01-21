Organisers of ITMA 2023 have announced that its theme will be ‘Transforming the World of Textiles’.

The international textile and garment technology exhibition will be held from 8-14 June 2023 at the Fiera Milano Rho in Milan, Italy; applications open on 3 March 2021.

Under the theme of ‘Transforming the World of Textiles’, ITMA 2023 will focus on four sub-themes: advanced materials, automation and digital future, innovative technologies, and sustainability and circularity.

Ernesto Maurer, president of CEMATEX, the European committee of textile machinery manufacturers, which owns the ITMA exhibition, commented: “ITMA 2023 will highlight innovations and new approaches that serve as catalysts to inspire, and help textile and garment manufacturers grow their business, scale and sustain their transformation journey.

“We are in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution that’s filled with business and technological advances, hence, transformation is even more critical for the continued success of the textile and garment industry.”

Chairman of ITMA Services, Charles Beauduin, added: “As the world’s leading exhibition, ITMA offers the industry an unrivalled platform to present and share industry innovation and to collaborate with other stakeholders.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the business environment, we will be monitoring the situation closely, mindful about the importance of health and safety of all participants and staff. At the same time, we will be launching several initiatives to create additional opportunities to help our exhibitors better connect and do business with potential customers.

“We welcome all to visit the new ITMA 2023 website to get the latest updates on the exhibition. Please mark your calendar to join us for the ITMA 2023 virtual launch, which will be held live on Facebook and YouTube on 28 January 2021.”

For participation enquiries, email application@itma.com.

www.itma.com