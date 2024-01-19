Six sustainability organisations from the garment and textile sector are partnering with the International Trade Centre (ITC) to make it easier for small businesses to sell in new markets.

The tie-up with the ITC, which is the small business agency of the United Nations (UN) will allow the sharing of the sustainability credentials of small businesses worldwide through the UN Certified Business Registry. The aim is to make it easier for small businesses to sell in new markets, as separate sustainability standards keep separate public registries of certified businesses, resulting in a fragmented standards landscape which can make it difficult for small businesses to access new markets.

The six organisations are Better Cotton, Global Organic Textile Standard (Gots), Oeko-Tex, Textile Exchange, Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (Wrap) and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC); Better Cotton, Gots and Textile Exchange are already sharing sustainability credentials and the three others will follow in early 2024.

The information is accessible through the ITC Standards Map (resources.standardsmap.org), the largest online repository of over 330 sustainability standards and initiatives.

ITC executive director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said: “Pooling data on sustainability standards and on small businesses working to align to those standards is a big step towards making the low-carbon transition a just and inclusive one.”

Claudia Kersten, managing director of Gots, added: “We welcome this collaboration. The neutral umbrella of ITC and UNECE is exactly the right place for this collective effort to drive change in a credible way.”

www.intracen.org