IS Enterprises (ISE), a leading supplier of promotional clothing, offers garment decorators high-quality workwear, activewear and lifestyle garments and accessories from a variety of different apparel brands, including Result Genuine Recycled.

Result Clothing’s Genuine Recycled range demonstrates the brand’s commitment “to produce sustainable, ethical garments whose yarn production gives off fewer emissions and consumes less energy and water than conventional yarns”, reports ISE. Every garment in the range is made from as close to 100% recycled materials as possible and every hat in the range is made from 50% recycled materials.

Result works with certified partners Perpetual, Repreve and Topgreen to create fibres made from recycled plastic. The brand says this allows it to calculate, based on a single size L garment, the number of equivalent one-litre bottles that would have been sent to landfill. The yarn spun from these fibres is sent to a certified mill to weave or knit fabric for the Result Genuine Recycled range.

“As with all Result ranges, all aspects of manufacture and practice have been checked to meet our high standards for a respectful, secure work environment with reasonable hours, good wage and work conditions,” comments ISE. “Result also ensures that the supply chain is traceable to prove the origin of each individual garment.”

All Genuine Recycled cardboard packaging, labels and removable hangtags are made from recycled materials, with all plastic bags biodegradable. “And, as much of the range itself can be recycled after use, its closed loop sustainability will appeal to firms who practise or want to increase their corporate social responsibility,” ISE adds.