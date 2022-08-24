A commitment to sustainable garments sees the addition of new recycled styles
IS Enterprises (ISE), a leading supplier of promotional clothing, offers garment decorators high-quality workwear, activewear and lifestyle garments and accessories from a variety of different apparel brands, including Result Genuine Recycled.
Result Clothing’s Genuine Recycled range demonstrates the brand’s commitment “to produce sustainable, ethical garments whose yarn production gives off fewer emissions and consumes less energy and water than conventional yarns”, reports ISE. Every garment in the range is made from as close to 100% recycled materials as possible and every hat in the range is made from 50% recycled materials.
Result works with certified partners Perpetual, Repreve and Topgreen to create fibres made from recycled plastic. The brand says this allows it to calculate, based on a single size L garment, the number of equivalent one-litre bottles that would have been sent to landfill. The yarn spun from these fibres is sent to a certified mill to weave or knit fabric for the Result Genuine Recycled range.
“As with all Result ranges, all aspects of manufacture and practice have been checked to meet our high standards for a respectful, secure work environment with reasonable hours, good wage and work conditions,” comments ISE. “Result also ensures that the supply chain is traceable to prove the origin of each individual garment.”
All Genuine Recycled cardboard packaging, labels and removable hangtags are made from recycled materials, with all plastic bags biodegradable. “And, as much of the range itself can be recycled after use, its closed loop sustainability will appeal to firms who practise or want to increase their corporate social responsibility,” ISE adds.
Recycled 3-Layer Printable Softshell This 300gsm, soft-feel, recycled softshell jacket is constructed from Topgreen environmentally friendly materials that are made from the equivalent of 19 recycled PET-bottles, offering a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.
The three-layer construction is made up of a 100% Topgreen recycled polyester outer, a waterproof, breathable and windproof TPU mid-layer membrane, and a 100% recycled polyester microfleece inner for additional warmth.
Recycled 2-Layer Printable Softshell An affordable, recycled, lighter-weight softshell gilet, this style is made from a soft-feel, sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns. The slim-fit bodywarmer is made from Topgreen environmentally friendly materials that are equivalent to 12 recycled PET-bottles and features a YKK Natulon eco-friendly zip.
Recycled Fleece Polarthermic Jacket This is a warm, breathable, dense-knit fleece jacket constructed from 280gsm, 100% recycled polyester made from Perpetual sustainable yarns from 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles.
The jacket’s features include YKK Natulon zips, soft bound elasticised hem and cuffs, and fleece-lined front pockets.
Recycled Black Compass Beanie One of five recycled headwear styles in the range, this beanie complements the six colours of the Result Black Compass range with its deep cuff contrast.
“Made from 50% recycled acrylic – the equivalent of one-litre PET recycled plastic bottle – and 50% soft-feel standard acrylic, this is a ready-to-brand and easy-wash, quick-dry, sustainable-equivalent, super-warm beanie,” says ISE.
The Result Safe-Guard range also includes a range of recycled styles.
Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket This tough, warm and printable hooded safety jacket has a water-repellent finish and a breathable and windproof fabric. It has a recycled abrasion-resistant ripstop outer with Repreve performance recycled padding using environmentally friendly materials and is made from the equivalent of 23 recycled PET-bottles.
Recycled Safety Polo Shirt Made from a cool and breathable soft textured fabric with Hi Tech Stretch, this polo uses the equivalent of five one-litre 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles. “Its printed safety bands offer a greater dynamic fit than traditional sew-on tape,” reports ISE.
Recycled Zipped Safety Hoody “This ultra-comfortable, fashion-forward, highly visible, recycled fleece hoodie has printed body bands to enhance free movement,” notes ISE. Made from Repreve Performance recycled fabric, its heavy stretch rib cuffs and waistband, and warm brushed fleece inner make this a tough, warm and breathable layer.
For further information, please visit the ISE website.