Garment decorators can now buy Iqoniq apparel from Direct Textiles & Bags (DTB).

Previously only available from XD Connects, which owns Iqoniq, the range can be ordered from DTB either as plainstock or decorated.

“The new supply partnership with XD Connects highlights exactly what both companies stand for in our environmental goals and standards with every item carrying a digital product passport and environmental footprint data,” said Clive Allcott, commercial director.

“The addition of this range will help drive forward positive and impactful change within the industry.”

Paul Maye of XD Connect added the company was happy to work with “a highly established and reputable decorator” within the industry.

“The Iqoniq range is set to expand and working with DTB can open doors to a wider market for this unique, low-impact range of clothing.”

www.dtbeurope.com

www.xdconnects.com