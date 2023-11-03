The IPIA is providing a day of education, networking and awards at the end of November.

Called Recognising Excellence, the day starts with an expo and networking lunch at the Leonardo Hotel and Conference Centre in Hinckley, Leicestershire, followed by a gala dinner and awards night to celebrate “innovation, achievements, and hard work of industry members”.

The Expo and Business Networking Hub runs from 11am to 3pm on 29 November 2023, with a pause for the Networking Lunch and the IPIA chairman’s address. Attendees will be able to engage with more than 20 print technology and media exhibitors, create business connections, explore new partnerships, and take part in a series of interactive experiences.

There will also be a competition, where each attendee collects stamps from exhibitors. These are then exchanged for entry into prize draws worth up to £450 and a year’s free IPIA membership.

The gala dinner starts with a champagne reception at 7pm, with the winners of the Recognising Excellence Awards announced at 9pm, followed by a night of live entertainment.

“The wealth of information and education available to attendees during the Expo is very comprehensive – providing them with critical insights into how the latest print and media technology can support their growth or diversification ambitions,” explained Matthew Ruff, chair of the IPIA’s Events Subcommittee, and sales and marketing director of mail sector specialist Reliance.

“It is so important to take the time every so often to spend a day working on your business, and not just in it.

“The Networking Lunch is then a platform for attendees to talk directly to prospective customers – no matter which part of the supply chain they come from – and potentially generate new business and beneficial relationships.

“For those who would like to stay on for the evening festivities, we then have a wonderful programme of amazing food, live entertainment, celebration and the chance to do further high-quality networking.”

Tickets to the Recognising Excellence event start with a daytime pass and lunch at the Expo and Business Networking Hub, rising to a complete package including overnight accommodation and breakfast.

