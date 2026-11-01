Print and embroidery specialist Involution is celebrating its 60th hire after welcoming Daniel Jefferies to its artwork team.

Daniel, who studied at Leeds Arts University, has joined as a pre-press apprentice through the British Printing Industries Federation (BPIF) apprenticeship programme in order to gain hands-on industry experience.

“I’d been searching and applying for pre-press and press jobs within Leeds but lacked the knowledge to get a foot in the door,” he explained. “This apprenticeship provides what I need whilst working, all within a company where I can see a future.

“I’ve felt so welcomed since joining and have genuinely just gotten stuck into everything that the opportunity has to offer this far.”

Daniel’s addition comes during a period of growth for Involution, just over a year after the company acquired the Print.Inc brand following its liquidation in September 2025.

The hire reinforces Involution’s commitment to developing local talent, as part of a wider project alongside its sponsorship of the Leeds Manufacturing Festival, a Leeds City Council-supported initiative that advocates manufacturing careers across the region.

Alex Gale, senior designer at Involution, sees great value in apprenticeships and believes traditional recruitment routes can overlook strong candidates. “There aren’t a lot of industries that you can find work in without the relevant qualifications these days,” he said. “The value of apprenticeships is underrated, and good working people might slip through the cracks. Daniel has settled into the team quickly. He’s enthusiastic, creative and eager to learn, which are exactly the qualities we were looking for.”

Matt Child from the BPIF said opportunities such as Daniel’s are fundamental for individuals, businesses and the wider print industry, making sure that skills are passed on to the next generation: “Apprenticeships are not just about recruiting young people. They are about building the future workforce, developing talent from within and creating a sustainable skills pipeline. That is particularly important in print.”

Alex said Daniel had already impressed the team with the speed of his learning and the ideas he has brought forward:

“The industry and techniques we use are always evolving, so it’s important to have fresh eyes on things. We’re open to new approaches, and what better way to achieve that than by bringing in new people and helping them learn the job. Daniel has shown confidence in problem-solving and made suggestions we’ve implemented that have had an impact.”

Involution is a Leeds-based specialist in branded merchandise, workwear, print and embroidery.