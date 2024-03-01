Introducing the latest innovation: Russell Europe’s Authentic Eco Polo
Enjoy sustainable fashion combined with function for everyday and everybody
As the expert in the printing and production of textiles, with a wide product portfolio, including T-shirts and polo shirts, sweats and softshell garments, Russell Europe has expanded its Polo Collection with the special Authentic Eco Polo.
The new styles celebrate the premiere of a new polo material, with the polos being made from 65% recycled polyester and 35% ring-spun cotton in the company’s own production site in Morocco. Quality and sustainable production are absolute priorities, and the new material will ensure a long product life and resource-saving production.
Nine classic and fashionable colours offer a perfect choice in high quality
The sustainable newcomer is offered in a variety of nine colours: White, Black, French Navy, Convoy Grey, Bright Royal, Classic Red, Bottle Green, Sky and new colour Petrol Blue. These colours match easily, both in everyday life and in the world of work.
Feel confident and comfortable in every situation of life
The new Authentic Polo is an eternally beautiful companion for every occasion. The goal of Russell Europe is to make the wearer feel confident, belonging to society and comfortable. This is guaranteed by the best equipment, materials and functionality and an extensive size range from XS to 3 XL. The material is pleasantly light weight, hard-wearing and easy to care for. The cut ensures a perfect fit with plenty of room to move.
Sustainability first
Russel Europe is taking responsibility for the future. That’s why the company only works with suppliers who have set themselves the goal of protecting the environment and its resources. With the innovative Authentic Polo, a next valuable step has been taken towards sustainable production – for a better world.