Introducing the latest innovation: Russell Europe’s Authentic Eco Polo

As the expert in the printing and production of textiles, with a wide product portfolio, including T-shirts and polo shirts, sweats and softshell garments, Russell Europe has expanded its Polo Collection with the special Authentic Eco Polo.

The new styles celebrate the premiere of a new polo material, with the polos being made from 65% recycled polyester and 35% ring-spun cotton in the company’s own production site in Morocco. Quality and sustainable production are absolute priorities, and the new material will ensure a long product life and resource-saving production.​