Emma Leatham, owner of Headmasters, said: “I wanted to make something that we all would use on a daily basis and that would last forever, and that’s why I came up with the idea of a bag for life instead of a T-shirt or jumper.

“Hopefully the more people that start to hear about them, the more money can be raised to help our fabulous NHS.”

Emma used a Happy embroidery machine and Madeira cotton embroidery thread to embroider her design onto Quadra’s 100% cotton Classic Canvas Shopper.

www.headmasters-embroidery.co.uk