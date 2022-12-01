As we think the main objective is to have the best decorated garment in the market, we think it’s also our responsibility to be as close as possible to our consumer. We have a great collaboration with Ralawise, but building our own network of dealers will give us the possibility to be able to pass our values to the consumer. We believe that selecting partners with the same beliefs, and having them changing mindsets can only accelerate our goal of changing the perception in the fashion industry. We aim to inspire our suppliers and be inspired by them in equal measure.

Having our local warehouse there will also give us the possibility to have a better range available to the UK consumer, more speedy delivery, adapted services for the market, etc, and grow customer excellence as we should do.