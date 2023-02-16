A new International Uniform Week has been launched to celebrate workwear and encourage the public to say why they love their uniform.

Running this week from 13 to 17 February, the campaign invites uniform wearers to tell their stories and share what wearing their uniform means to them using the hashtag, #LoveYourUniform, on social media.

International Uniform Week has been instigated by global uniform supplier Mi Hub and its brands Dimensions, Yaffy, Affinity and Alexandra.

Uniform wearers can make their submissions via a new International Uniform Week website at www.uniformweek.com through written text, an image, a video or something even more creative such as a poem. The deadline for submissions is Friday 31 March 2023.

Inspiring and outstanding stories will be selected to be one of Mi Hub’s Uniform Heroes for celebrating throughout 2023. This may include being featured in podcasts, magazines and social media, photoshoots and interviews as well as receiving in-person or virtual tours, merchandise and exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences at the Mi Hub headquarters in Castle Donington near Derby.

Deborah Gobey, head of marketing at Mi Hub, said: “As a business that supplies global uniform solutions, we wanted to give something back to the uniform-wearing community.

“Having worked so closely with many uniform heroes myself, particularly throughout Covid-19, we recognise how important uniforms are to those who wear them.

“Whether you’re a postal worker who brightens the day of your local community, or you’re an airline worker who starts a customer’s holiday with a smile on their face, we want to hear from you.”

www.uniformweek.com

www.alexandra.co.uk