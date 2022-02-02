The International RemaDays Warsaw 2022 Advertising and Printing Fair, which covers garment decorating and other promotional and branded products, has been postponed because of Covid-19.

The 18th outing for the fair was due to be held in the Polish capital from 16 to 18 February 2022, featuring more than 200 exhibitors, with the theme of “We Creative. Open to the New”.

However, the organisers today announced that, due to a rise in Covid-19 infections across Europe, the exhibition has been postponed to 23 to 25 March 2022.

In a statement, they said that they were responding to calls from exhibitors who wanted to move the fair to another date. “In recent days, we have observed a marked increase in the number of people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus and a high probability of a peak in the second half of February.

“We believe that the end of March will be the best period for the industry in which it will be possible to conduct fruitful business talks in a safe manner. We will make every effort to achieve the best quality for the event in March.”

RemaDays Warsaw fairs returned to live events last year after the main international 2021 show was cancelled. With the global pandemic ongoing, the smaller RemaExtra trade fair in Warsaw in September 2021 attracted nearly 6,000 visitors to see more than 170 exhibitors.

Before Covid-19, the main RemaDays Warsaw fair – which has been held each year since 2005 – attracted 21,000 visitors and 795 exhibitors.

www.remadays.com