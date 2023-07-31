International Coatings has expanded its range of FlexCure screen printing inks with Cool Sport Colors.

The new selection of 13 team and sport-related colours contain a high pigment load for maximum coverage on dark garments, thus eliminating the need for under-basing. They also offer a flexible curing range – from a low 275°F/135°C to the standard 325°F/163°C.

The inks are suitable for printing on 100% cotton, 50/50 blends, non-woven polypropylene and some polyesters and are formulated for printing on automatic as well as manual printers and, with low build up.

www.iccink.com