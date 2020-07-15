International Coatings (ICC) has introduced a new ink for hybrid digital print applications.

The HDB Digital System enables digital garment ink to be printed faster, and with sharper resolution, better colour and wash-fastness, says ICC.

The new ink offers an easy-to-use, three-component/step system comprised of an HDB primer coat for either cotton or hard-to-print synthetics, as well as a HDB Synthesis Receiver Base (part A and B) and HDB Optimum Clear.

“With the HDB Digital System, digital ink is printed wet-on-wet on the HDB underbase, eliminating the need to flash,” explains the company.

“It enables digital printing on light and dark garments, and provides a vibrant, smooth and durable finish.”

The HDB low-bleed system is also designed to block bleed for digital printing on polyester, synthetic and performance fabrics.

It’s available through ICC’s exclusive network of distributor companies.

www.iccink.com