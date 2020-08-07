Instagram has launched Reels, a new feature to discover, create and share short-form video content on the social networking platform.

Reels enables users to record and edit 15-second, multi-clip videos using audio, effects and new creative tools.

Users can share reels with their followers on the Feed feature and, if they have a public account, can make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore — this is a vertical feed customised for you where, if you enjoy a reel, you can like, comment or share it with your friends.

The Reels tool can be accessed at the bottom of the Instagram camera, with a variety of editing tools available to help users customise their reel.

Reels can be recorded in a series of clips (one at a time), all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery.

The editing tools include: AR effects; a timer and countdown; a speed tool to help you speed up or slow down part of the video or audio; and an align tool, which enables you to line up objects from your previous clip before recording your next to help create seamless transitions.

Audio can also be added to a reel through the Instagram music library, or users can use their own original audio by simply recording a reel with it — any original audio will be attributed to you, and if you have a public account, people can create reels with your audio by selecting ’Use Audio’ from your reel.

After you share your reel, it will be on a separate Reels tab on your profile, where other Instagram users can find the reels you’ve shared.

Whether you have a public or private account, you can share your reel to your Story, close friends or in a direct message. If you do so, your reel will behave like a regular Story — it will not be shared to Reels in Explore, it will not appear on your profile and it will disappear after 24 hours.

