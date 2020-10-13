ORIS Packaging Innovations (UK) has announced the launch of InkWizards Profiling Solutions to support large-format print colour management.

The new solution will support textile, large-format, A4/A3, grand-format and SuperWide digital printing operations, and can be used on multiple printing systems.

InkWizards Profiling Solutions offers an initial simple audit/fact finding exercise, as well as colour improvement with the creation of custom profiles for the specific printer. It also includes service level options, which allow users to utilise InkWizards Profiling Solutions’ in-house expertise to “ensure maximum uptime and production consistency with regular maintenance visits”.

Steve Chappell, managing director of ORIS Packaging Innovations (UK), explained: “Over the years I have found the vast majority of digital printers, from A4 production right up to SuperWide, have little or no colour management in place. They frequently rely on ‘generic’ profiles for their media.

“Brands and client expectations have changed dramatically in recent time increasing the need for work to be very high quality, accurate and consistent. Our service is designed to support those operations looking to elevate their capabilities.

“In these very difficult and testing times it has become increasingly important to be able to differentiate from the competition by offering higher quality results while also making savings. And InkWizards Profiling Solutions supports accurate profiling that’s so cost effective that our services are almost self-funding.

“Other ink saving improvements include more image contrast, less ink show-through and greater abrasion resistance due to the lower amount of ink. There is also quicker and easier post-press finishing thanks to a reduction of ink cracking across folds.”

www.packaging-innovations.co.uk