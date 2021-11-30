The organisers of the Printwear & Promotion Live! trade show in February 2022 have announced new first-time exhibitors signing up to take part.

First-time exhibitors include drop-shipping and print-on demand specialist Inkthreadable, embroidery machine supplier Holiauma UK and B2B equipment finance company Shire Leasing.

Also exhibiting for the first time will be software developer CADlink which has had a presence on various suppliers’ stands in the past but in 2022 is exhibiting on its own stand for the first time.

Jennifer Blacow, who works in sales at CADlink, said: “There has been significant growth in the digital printing specialty markets recently and Printwear & Promotion Live! is the ideal platform to present our solutions.”

Another first-time exhibitor will be The Brick Factory, a fully integrated workflow and commerce solution that empowers merchandise producers to grow their businesses at every level.

Exhibitors returning after a hiatus include outerwear specialist Craghoppers, hospitality and beauty supplier Premier, eco clothing brand Stanley/Stella, and everyday apparel specialist Ultimate Clothing Company.

Laura Dutton, marketing co-ordinator at Premier, said: “Such a lot has happened since we last exhibited at Printwear & Promotion Live! in 2018. We want to emphasise that as a brand we are stronger than ever, having responded to demand and brought out a number of product ranges that supported businesses throughout the pandemic. It will be great to catch up with friendly faces, meet new customers and showcase our new styles for 2022.”

Printwear & Promotion Live! will run in Hall 20 of NEC in Birmingham from 20 to 22 February 2022. Visitor registration is now open.

