InkTec Europe has appointed Suntae Park as managing director as part of the company’s continued growth and commitment to the European market.

Suntae was previously at InkTec’s headquarters in South Korea and brings extensive experience in leadership, operational management, strategic planning, and international business. “His career within InkTec and the wider Miwon Group has provided him with a deep understanding of the organisation, its products, and the opportunities ahead,” said the company.

In his new role, he will be working closely with InkTec Europe’s technical, operational, and commercial teams. He will focus on strengthening relationships with customers, distributors, and partners, while supporting the continued development of InkTec Europe’s three core business areas of hardware, ink and media.

Commenting on his appointment, Suntae Park said: “I’m delighted to be joining InkTec Europe as managing director and look forward to getting to understand the business deeply, and working closely with our customers, distributors, and partners across the region. InkTec has a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and customer support, and I’m really excited about the opportunities ahead, as we continue to grow the business together.”

After almost 21 years with InkTec Europe, outgoing managing director Joey Kim, has thanked customers and partners for their support throughout his tenure. “I would like to sincerely thank everyone from across the sector for their trust, support, and cooperation over the years. It has been a real privilege to be part of InkTec Europe’s journey, and I wish Suntae and the entire team every success for the future. I look forward to seeing the business continue to flourish and build on its many achievements.”

Find out more about InkTec Europe here.