Roland DG has announced that its inks and primers for the Texart XT-640S-DTG printer are now Eco Passport by Oeko-Tex certified.

Eco Passport is a globally recognised mechanism that guarantees to suppliers of textile chemical colourants and auxiliaries that the chemicals used in the printed image meet regulatory requirements.

Encarna Luque, senior product manager for inks and business development in textile and decoration for Roland DG EMEA, commented: “Our customers respect and value this certificate as clear proof of sustainable textile production.

“As the global sustainability effort strengthens, governments, brands and consumers are demanding a higher standard of eco-friendly textile products. Many of our customers have an eco-conscious ethos, and it’s imperative that they are able to tell their own clients that the textiles under their production have been made sustainably and meet regulatory demands.”

As a result of its Eco Passport certification, the inks and primers for Roland’s Texart XT-640S-DTG printer will now be added to the Oeko-Tex buying guide, the central sourcing platform for pre-certified articles and materials.

Encarna added: “We are proud to be able to offer certified sustainable inks and primers for the Texart XT-640S-DTG printer, to act in response to our customer’s needs and play an active role in the global effort towards sustainability.”

