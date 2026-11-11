Direct-to-object printer manufacturer Inkcups celebrated its 25th anniversary in September with a boat cruise after showcasing its latest products at the Printing United Expo in Las Vegas, US.

In addition to the 25th anniversary, this year also marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the company’s Helix cylindrical direct-to-object inkjet printer. The latest version, the Helix High Throw UV Cylindrical Inkjet Printer, which accommodates height variations and irregular shapes on cylindrical and conical products, scooped awards in both the US and the UK in 2026, winning a Pinnacle Technology award and a Print Industry Award.

“When I started Inkcups 25 years ago, I believed that the best way to build a lasting company was to listen closely to our customers and solve the production challenges others overlooked,” commented Ben Adner, the founder of Inkcups. “That principle became the foundation for everything we do: developing solutions that make printing more efficient, expand what is possible, and help our customers create new opportunities. It has also driven us to continually experiment and develop new machines, technologies, and supplies.

“Our deep background in pad printing and expertise in adhesion across a wide range of substrates naturally led us to become pioneers in direct-to-object digital printing. I am proud of the many industry-changing developments Inkcups has brought to market to support our customers and advance the technology.

“I am so happy to see that we continue to push the industry forward, most recently with the Helix High Throw Printer earning industry awards on both sides of the Atlantic. Twenty-five years later, the entrepreneurial spirit that founded Inkcups still drives us and continues to make me excited about the future of direct-to-object printing.”