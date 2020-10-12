“I started with a home-made rig: just a couple of clamps that you put a frame into on a desk,” he recalls. “Very DIY.” He enjoyed it so much that he gave up plans to become a tattooist and went into printing full-time. After relocating to his bedroom at his home in Norwich, he then crossed England to set up in a shed at his parents’ house close to Penzance in Cornwall.

He picked up some “bits and pieces” of second-hand equipment and created a print shop in a barn near Land’s End, translating the name of his events business, Wine Blood Productions, into Spanish to create VinoSangre. “It was just a stupid and dumb name that I couldn’t find on the internet,” he admits.

The business grew as word spread of Mikee’s skills through the world of punk and three years ago, he moved into his first commercial unit, back in Norwich.