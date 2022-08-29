Beechfield’s Enhanced-Vis EN812 Bump Cap Available in fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow, this cap features the brand’s Enhanced-Viz binding and has a polycarbonate inner shell (not to be used as an industrial safety helmet to prevent risk from falling objects).
Prestige Leisure: Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Action Overall Made using 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles, this eco-friendly overall has an elasticated waistband, multiple pockets, and a two-way YKK zip with an outer stormflap.
James & Nicholson’s Workwear Stretch-Bermuda Slim Line Shorts Made from organic cotton and recycled polyester, these shorts feature colour-contrast, stitch-resistant pockets, as well as Cordura reinforcements and tearproof, triple-stitched seams.
Hellberg Safety’s Specialist Safety Glasses and Goggles This new collection uses lightweight materials with specially developed lens technology. The styles can be combined with other PPE and some can be worn over prescription glasses.
For more industrial workwear and PPE options from leading brands, check out our August 2022 issue here