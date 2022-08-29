Our annual review for the industrial trades will safely guide you to the latest workwear and PPE promising all-day comfort and protection on site

Beechfield’s Enhanced-Vis EN812 Bump Cap Available in fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow, this cap features the brand’s Enhanced-Viz binding and has a polycarbonate inner shell (not to be used as an industrial safety helmet to prevent risk from falling objects).
Safe-Guard by Result’s Printable Ripstop Safety Softshell This tag-free, three-layer softshell is windproof and breathable with a water-repellent finish. It has a fleece lining plus grime mask panels in contrast black on the hem, cuffs and shoulder areas.

Prestige Leisure: Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Action Overall Made using 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles, this eco-friendly overall has an elasticated waistband, multiple pockets, and a two-way YKK zip with an outer stormflap.
Pro RTX High Visibility’s High Visibility Bomber Jacket This new style with 185gsm, 100% polyester waterproof layer includes a zipped front with studded stormflaps and foldaway hood, and comes in hi-vis orange and hi-vis yellow.

James & Nicholson’s Workwear Stretch-Bermuda Slim Line Shorts Made from organic cotton and recycled polyester, these shorts feature colour-contrast, stitch-resistant pockets, as well as Cordura reinforcements and tearproof, triple-stitched seams.
Snickers Workwear’s RuffWork Canvas+ Work Trousers + Holster Pockets These hard-wearing Canvas+ fabric trousers come with stretch panels under the knees with mesh for enhanced ventilation, along with pre-bent legs and holster pockets.

Hellberg Safety’s Specialist Safety Glasses and Goggles This new collection uses lightweight materials with specially developed lens technology. The styles can be combined with other PPE and some can be worn over prescription glasses.
Result Clothing’s Denim Texture Rugged Jacket This breathable, windproof layer has a quilted Polartherm filling and fleece lining. The heavy duty, ripstop polyester jacket has taped seams and is waterproof to 3,000mm.

