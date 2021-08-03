Industrial Workwear is investing £500,000 in a purpose-built factory and creating up to 30 new roles as part of plans to grow the business.

Based in Consett in County Durham, it has reported that it is on track to grow revenue by £1 million this financial year, doubling the company size within a two-year timespan.

Industrial Workwear – which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019 – provides organisations with a range of workwear, safety and branded uniform products including hi-vis, PPE, footwear and flame-retardant clothing. Its clients include Elddis Transport, Clayton Glass and King’s College London.

It has set its growth targets after reporting “outstanding” financial performance despite the pandemic. Its plans to increase its workforce by up to 30 and invest £500,000 in a purpose-built factory are designed to support further expansion for the business and its product offering and to provide even better service to its customers.

Joanna Wellden, sales manager at Industrial Workwear, said: “The pandemic has been a really challenging time for many businesses, and whilst we certainly had our own to deal with early on, we quickly adapted and have been able to grow the business to a phenomenal level during this period.

“There have been some notable client wins during this time, and we’re really excited about our impending new HQ, a 600 sq m custom-built factory based in County Durham, which will allow us to continue growing revenue, expanding our business offering, improving service, production and delivery times, as well as creating almost 30 new jobs in the region and taking our headcount to over 50 for the first time.”

The company said its investment in more space, new equipment and more people was a direct result of its customer charter committing them to “challenge everything to deliver better”.

Shane Parkins, its ecommerce manager, explained: “Industrial Workwear is and will continue to be built on providing exceptional customer service and this approach is what has helped us exceed targets, retain customers and win new business.

“98% of customers have rated our service as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ in the last six months and I firmly believe it’s what really sets us apart in the industry and will help us continue to grow and offer opportunities in the County Durham and wider north-east region.”

industrialworkwear.com