UK-manufactured ink and printing consumables, including a DTF product range developed with quality and consistency in mind
DTF ink
Indie Ink has grown alongside the explosion of the direct-to-film (DTF) market. Its DTF range launched in 2021 and has been growing in popularity ever since.
Indie’s DTF range was developed with quality and consistency in mind. “We saw the frustrations from printers that DTF consumables coming from Asia were often inconsistent and sometimes beyond their shelf life before reaching consumers.”
Addressing this, Indie Ink has strict quality controls in place for all raw materials and finished products, creating fresh batches of ink weekly to ensure maximum shelf life on its products – this is especially important when working with white ink.
Indie Ink has used its decades of inkjet formulation knowledge to produce proprietary hyperdispersed white inks, which it says significantly increases print head life, resulting in trouble-free printing.
“Alongside our opaque, reliable white ink, sits our CMYK colours. These vibrant, washfast and stretchy CMYK inks are proving extremely popular with consumers wanting more from their DTF output. Want to create premium garments with a luxury feel? Indie consumables are for you.”
Environmental impact
Indie Ink is committed to creating inks with the lowest environmental impact possible. “Our DTF inks contain no harmful glycols (unlike many DTF formulations on the market),” it reports.
“Our inks are covered by the Eco Passport from Oeko-Tex, giving you the peace of mind that there are no harmful chemicals that will be transferred onto the garment. We source the vast majority of our raw materials from the UK, reducing the carbon footprint of our finished products. All our inks are made in the UK in our factory powered by 100% renewable electricity.”
Film and powder
“To complement our standout ink range, we have extensively researched to find the best film and powder combinations on the market,” Indie Ink reports.
The company sells two types of hot peel film – both are “extremely versatile” and can be used with all DTF systems. Its standout product is manufactured in South Korea by Dae Ha. “This is produced under clean room conditions to eliminate inconsistencies that so many of you have experienced with inferior films,” it notes.
To fit in with Indie’s environmental aspirations, this film is made with over 40% recycled content. The Dae Ha product is instant hot peel and Indie Ink challenges you to find a higher quality product on the market. Its film is supplied in 30cm and 60cm rolls as well as A4 and A3+ sheets.
Indie Ink’s DTF film and powder are all covered by the Eco Passport from Oeko Tex. By using a combination of these products, you can provide peace of mind to your customers with regards to safety and responsibility in textiles.
DTG and dye sublimation inks
“Whilst the buzz in the garment decoration industry is no doubt with DTF printing, we have not forgotten about those of you who still love your direct-to-garment (DTG) printers!” confirms the company.
Indie has a range of dedicated DTG ink, which can also be used in the DTF process for maximum versatility. “Our high-opacity white and vibrant CMYK continue to astound our customers with the gamut they can achieve,” it says.
“Our customers regularly report fantastic reviews on washfastness and nozzle reliability even during heat waves and cold snaps (hooray for UK weather!).”
The Indie Ink DTG ink range has been formulated to work with a variety of machines – please contact the company for more information to see whether it is suitable for your DTG printer. In addition to its DTF and DTG collections, Indie Ink also has a range of dye sublimation inks and various cleaning consumables available to end users.
Indie Ink’s team is always happy to chat about how you can implement the company’s consumables into your garment decoration system.