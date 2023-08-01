DTF ink

Indie Ink has grown alongside the explosion of the direct-to-film (DTF) market. Its DTF range launched in 2021 and has been growing in popularity ever since.

Indie’s DTF range was developed with quality and consistency in mind. “We saw the frustrations from printers that DTF consumables coming from Asia were often inconsistent and sometimes beyond their shelf life before reaching consumers.”

Addressing this, Indie Ink has strict quality controls in place for all raw materials and finished products, creating fresh batches of ink weekly to ensure maximum shelf life on its products – this is especially important when working with white ink.

Indie Ink has used its decades of inkjet formulation knowledge to produce proprietary hyperdispersed white inks, which it says significantly increases print head life, resulting in trouble-free printing.

“Alongside our opaque, reliable white ink, sits our CMYK colours. These vibrant, washfast and stretchy CMYK inks are proving extremely popular with consumers wanting more from their DTF output. Want to create premium garments with a luxury feel? Indie consumables are for you.”