Indie Ink, which manufactures inks in the UK, has expanded its portfolio by adding products for direct-to-film (DTF) printing.

It has introduced a range of inks – in cyan, magenta, yellow, black and white – that can be used with any DTF printer that has Epson printheads installed. They come in 250ml, 500ml and one-litre bottles.

Indie Ink, launched last year by ink manufacturer Mexar Inkjet Solutions, has also sourced DTF powder and films so that it can offer a full package.

Along with Indie Ink’s pigment inks for direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, the new DTF inks are certified as meeting the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

The company, which manufactures its inks in Newcastle upon Tyne, also supplies inks for dye sublimation.

Managing director Dr Andy Hancock, who co-founded Mexar with Roger Tirrell in 2008, said: “We have tapped into our knowledge of ink development to launch a DTF ink that is high quality, made in Britain and environmentally responsible.”

The new offering features a DTF Starter Pack comprising one 250ml bottle of each of the CMYK colours, one 500ml bottle of white ink, 1kg of DTF powder and 100 A3 cold-peel transfer sheets.

