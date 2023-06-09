Certified by Oeko-Tex’s Eco Passport, Indie Ink’s direct-to-film (DTF) printing inks are made using raw materials from responsible sources, explains the manufacturer
“Our high-opacity white and vivid colours provide end users with stunning, resilient, flexible prints with trouble-free printing.
“The white ink has been designed with soft settle technology, resulting in superior nozzle stability and user satisfaction!”
Indie Ink also supplies a polyurethane DTF powder and instant hot peel DTF films (all carrying the Oeko-Tex Eco Passport), plus Dae Ha UK’s DTF film, which is a premium instant hot peel film containing 42% recycled PET.
The company also supplies inks for both direct-to-garment and sublimation printing.
