Indigo Clothing decorated a limited edition run of 100 garments, which were all supplied by PenCarrie. They were printed on the front with the Indian Motorcycle logo, and on the back with a bespoke print for each dealership.

“The concept is really quite fun, and tailored to each individual dealership, who love to include artwork with reference to their localities,” added Jo.

“We’ve provided some unique prints featuring local beaches, monuments and scenes all enjoyed by local riders!”

The Indian Motorcycle logo is screen printed using an MHM Synchroprint 4000 or Xtype, with the bespoke imagery digitally printed, using a Brother GTX DTG printer to complete them. The garments also have a branded inner-neck using screen printed size transfers provided by Target Transfers.

www.indigoclothing.com