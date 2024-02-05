Incredible Surplus is a local organisation which redistributes food and other usable materials that would otherwise go to waste.

We do a run for them every few months, which are usually about 40-60 items, explained Ben Ryan, customer service/designer at Printigo.

The left hand chest logo was printed using a R-Jet Pro DTF printer and inks from Resolute, plus a Sefa Clam Pro heat press.

Printigo decorated the Gildan HeavyBlend Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt (18000), as well as the Gildan UltraCotton Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt (2400) and Gildan HeavyBlend Adult Hooded Sweatshirt (18500) in a variety of colours.

