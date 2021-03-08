“Clothing from the wholesalers is second to none, with such a wide choice of retail-quality products. I feel technology has opened the market up, improving the quality and options for print work. The print business has become a lot more accessible for women and particularly the homeworker.”

She doesn’t see any barriers to women wanting to work in the industry, stating: “I firmly believe if you have a good work ethic, female or male, you can succeed in this business.” To increase the number of women working as printers, a traditionally male-dominated area, she suggests that printing needs to be publicised more. “Maybe advertising to different target audiences, for example the crafting market, is one way to do this.”

Christine says she loves her local women’s network groups. “I have found them very inspiring and also a great source of business. They are not wholly for printers, but as small business owners we often have common issues. I also make use of Facebook groups for printing, where you can share problems and there are plenty of people to advise and help solve them.”

Her advice to women thinking of starting up in this industry is straightforward and optimistic: “I think it’s a great business to get involved in. Just think about what direction you want to take. There are many forms of printing so do your homework on these. Look around your area and see where there is a gap in the market. I won’t say that the skill set is easy to build – there is a lot of learning and many mistakes to be made! There is also a lot of support among the printing community, whether it be verbal or online.” The machine and consumable suppliers are also very helpful, she adds.

International Women’s Day is an important day that is “a great celebration of women’s achievements, whilst also highlighting inequality and the many injustices against women around the world”, says Christine.