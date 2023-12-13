It’s been a busy month for Incorporatewear (ICW), with the company winning four awards for uniforms created for well-known companies in the transport and hospitality industries.

The bespoke corporate clothing company won the Aviation and Passenger Transport Design category at the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCiAW) awards for creating and delivering a complete redesign for Stagecoach.

ICW has worked with Stagecoach since 2003 and the brief was to bring its ‘Proud To Serve’ corporate rebrand to life through the creation of a modern, top-to-toe wardrobe for its 19,000 bus, coach and tram drivers and inspectors.

The West Midlands-based company also won the Hospitality and Leisure Uniform Design award at PCiAW for its recently rolled-out Subway uniform range. Sustainability was a key element of the brief, reports ICW, and all of the polyester used in the 550,000 garments was sourced from recycled materials, including nearly 3.78m plastic bottles.

The Subway uniform roll-out was also recognised at the Subway IPC Supplier Conference, where ICW received the Most Innovative Supplier award and the Overall Supplier of the Year 2023 for delivering the new uniform programme on time and in full.

“I can’t remember a time previously in our 25-year history when we have received four awards in one month for our work,” said ICW’s managing director, Edward Grigg said.

“Two awards from our industry body and two from our customer is a brilliant return and just reward for the whole team at Incorporatewear who work so hard to delight our customers. What was equally pleasing is that the awards recognise the work for both an existing, long-term customer and a brand new one.”

ICW is part of the Workwear Uniform Group Ltd (WWUGL), which is undergoing an investment programme in its infrastructure and systems. This includes a £15 million fully automated warehousing and distribution product handling system, which the company says will “transform the speed and quality of customer service while significantly reducing the carbon emissions associated with every item dispatched”.

New online digital portals are also being rolled out to customers. “This is an exciting chapter in our story and will build even further upon the great reputation we have in the industry,” Edward Grigg added.

“It means we can provide unrivalled managed contract solutions to customers across the entire workwear lifecycle, from designing and sourcing products to their manufacture, distribution and even end-of-product-life processing.”

