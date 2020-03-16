Two upcoming industry events in the US have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to take place from 19-21 March, Impressions Expo Atlantic City will now take place from Thursday 8 to Saturday 10 October 2020, and the Shirt Lab Women’s Nexus in Chicago, due to take place on Saturday 6 June, has been postponed to a later date that’s yet to be announced.

Impressions Expo said: “The health and safety of each and every member of our community, and our staff is of the utmost importance to us. After closely monitoring the risk and impact of Covid-19 on a daily basis, and speaking at length with members of our community, Impressions Expo Atlantic City, which had been scheduled for 19-21 March at the Atlantic City Convention Centre in Atlantic City has been postponed to October.

“Further announcements regarding the 8-10 October edition of Impressions Expo Atlantic City will be posted on the event’s website in due course.”

Marshall Atkinson, founder of Shirt Lab, said: “Due to the uncertainty of the recent Covid-19 pandemic and because the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved with Shirt Lab is our top priority, the Shirt Lab Chicago Women’s Nexus due to be held on 6 June has been postponed.

“The updated event date has not been chosen, as we are monitoring the situation. Once the health risks have been minimised, and information from health officials indicate that it is safe for events to take place, more information regarding the scheduling of the Shirt Lab Chicago Women’s Nexus will be released.

“Shirt Lab is working with key stakeholders, major sponsors and other advisors to evaluate the risk in our host city, Chicago, and will be posting updated information on the Shirt Lab webpage and our Facebook group.

“For attendees that have purchased tickets, refunds are available if individuals wish to pursue them. Otherwise, all tickets purchased currently will be valid for the new date selected.

“At this time, the Shirt Lab Dallas event scheduled for 2-3 October is still scheduled for the original date.”

www.impressionsexpo.com

www.shirtlablive.com