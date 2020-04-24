Wide-format print specialist Imageco has turned its attention towards the production of protective face visors for those working on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis.
The Leeds-based company was contacted by the neurology ward at the Leeds General Infirmary asking if Imageco could create protective masks for its entire team.
Jessica Farrow, marketing executive at Halston Marketing, said: “Imageco quickly jumped on the situation and starting reworking equipment, materials and working with suppliers to design and create the masks as quickly as possible.
“The company has been contacting local hospitals and care homes, and asking how many masks they would require, then they make batches based on each hospital’s need and deliver them directly.”
The visors are made on a Zund G3 laser cutting machine using Petg/440 mic PVC, with plastic screws to fasten them so they can be lifted from the face to avoid the wearer receiving painful pressure lines.
“The response to the whole initiative so far has been brilliant,” added Jessica.
“Imageco have already been able to deliver hundreds of masks to multiple hospitals and care homes across Leeds, with more planned in the pipework. They’ve also had a lot of support from local companies that have been getting involved, such as the Make it Happen Signage Consultancy.
“Fespa has also been so supportive, especially Carol and Suzi – they’ve been personally helping out with production, getting friends and family to help make visors.
“Alongside this, they have been making a comprehensive list of hospices, care homes and hospitals, and ringing each one to see what they need.
“They’ve also partnered with the South Yorkshire police to deliver masks to locations across Leeds, Barnsley and Sheffield.”