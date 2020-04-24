Wide-format print specialist Imageco has turned its attention towards the production of protective face visors for those working on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

The Leeds-based company was contacted by the neurology ward at the Leeds General Infirmary asking if Imageco could create protective masks for its entire team.

Jessica Farrow, marketing executive at Halston Marketing, said: “Imageco quickly jumped on the situation and starting reworking equipment, materials and working with suppliers to design and create the masks as quickly as possible.