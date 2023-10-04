International Coatings Company (ICC) has reintroduced its Paramount White 7041 screen printing ink “in response to overwhelming demand”.

Production of the ultra low-bleed ink was suspended during the Covid pandemic due to material supply chain disruptions, the manufacturer explained.

“Specially engineered to provide exceptional results on 50/50 fabric blends and 100% polyester substrates, it is a part of our Flex Cure line of inks that allow printers to select a cure temperature between 275°F (135°C) and 325°F (163°C).”

Its “innovative formula” allows it to remain vibrant and true to colour, said ICC, and as it can be cured at lower temperatures, it is ideal for printing on heat-sensitive and dye-migrating fabrics.

“Whether printing on light or dark fabrics, Paramount White offers excellent coverage, eliminating the need for multiple passes and reducing ink consumption.

“Printers appreciate Paramount White’s creamy viscosity and its smooth and effortless printing on both automatic and manual print machines. It flows easily through screens, reducing the risk of clogging and minimising downtime for cleaning. Paramount White is ideal for intricate designs and fine lines.”

Product manager Mark Brouillard added: “We are excited to reintroduce Paramount White to the screen printing community. With its exceptional performance on 50/50 fabric blends and polyester, FlexCure capabilities, high pigment content, creamy viscosity, and ease of use, Paramount White provides printers a game-changing solution that will elevate their craft.”

www.iccink.com