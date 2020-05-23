Starlight Embroidery in Doncaster has made ‘I Support The NHS’ T-shirts to help raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Julie Wright, owner of Starlight Embroidery, said: “We created the artwork on this T-shirt originally for a mug, until one of our customers asked for a T-shirt with the same design on.

“The idea to create the artwork grew from weeks of being indoors during lockdown – we decided to use the time for something positive, and so started to come up with design ideas that can help our NHS.”

The company printed the design on the Gildan Heavy Cotton T-shirt (GD5000) with a Oki C711WT printer using T.One transfer paper from TheMagicTouch.

www.starlightemb.co.uk