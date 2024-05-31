The Roq Sahara can be adapted to any type of business, “as it can run on gas, electricity or both (mix option) with a minimum temperature of 90°C to a maximum temperature of 200°C, switching between them at the push of a button,” reports I-Sub

The dryer is also energy efficient: “The Roq Sahara is designed with reinforced insulation and a standby mode that maintains the temperature of the oven during periods of non-use, minimising costs and improving energy efficiency.”

Its features also include a 140mm chamber inlet and noise reduction system, plus a touchscreen with B&R automation to allow for “easy and intuitive control of the various drying parameters, as well as the conveyor, with variable speed and direction”.

www.i-sub.co.uk

For more drying and curing solutions from leading suppliers, check out the full product showcase in our May 2024 issue here
Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month