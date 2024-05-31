The dryer is also energy efficient: “The Roq Sahara is designed with reinforced insulation and a standby mode that maintains the temperature of the oven during periods of non-use, minimising costs and improving energy efficiency.”

Its features also include a 140mm chamber inlet and noise reduction system, plus a touchscreen with B&R automation to allow for “easy and intuitive control of the various drying parameters, as well as the conveyor, with variable speed and direction”.

www.i-sub.co.uk