The Roq Sahara can be adapted to any type of business, “as it can run on gas, electricity or both (mix option) with a minimum temperature of 90°C to a maximum temperature of 200°C, switching between them at the push of a button,” reports I-Sub
The dryer is also energy efficient: “The Roq Sahara is designed with reinforced insulation and a standby mode that maintains the temperature of the oven during periods of non-use, minimising costs and improving energy efficiency.”
Its features also include a 140mm chamber inlet and noise reduction system, plus a touchscreen with B&R automation to allow for “easy and intuitive control of the various drying parameters, as well as the conveyor, with variable speed and direction”.