I-Prints in Wokingham has launched a campaign using kids’ designs to print their own custom ‘home school’ uniforms during the coronavirus lockdown.

Alan Drake, owner of I-Prints, said: “We were approached by Crystal Corley enquiring if we could make her some fun school uniforms for her family during lockdown, and as we were open in a limited capacity all throughout the lockdown period, we jumped at the chance to help out.

“Crystal’s two girls set to work to design a logo and family crest for their home school.”