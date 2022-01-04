In order to obtain a sponsor licence, a company must file an application with the Home Office. As a holder of a licence, the company takes on record-keeping and reporting obligations in relation to those individuals that it sponsors and must ensure that it has the necessary processes and procedures in place to meet this threshold.

A company can qualify for a licence providing it is legally operating and trading in the UK and can provide prescribed documentation to evidence this.

Applications take six to eight weeks but can be expedited for an additional fee.

Licence holders are awarded an A-rating and can sponsor individuals to work in the UK, provided they meet the Skilled Worker or Intra-Company Transfer criteria (ICT permits are out of scope of this article).