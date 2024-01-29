I-Group Technologies believes its latest product, the Viper Sidewinder, is set to “revolutionise ink and fluid handling”.

“Designed to automate and streamline the process of ensuring inks and other fluids are always ready for use, the Sidewinder eliminates the challenges of settling, fallout, separation, or precipitation without the introduction of air bubbles into these solutions,” announced the company.

“The Viper Sidewinder takes away the headache associated with constant monitoring and manual agitation of inks, offering a fully automated system that keeps fluids in motion 24 hours a day, seven days a week with automatic on and off cycles.”

The Viper Sidewinder comes with two ring holders that hold a variety of ink containers found in the industry: it can hold up to 20 one-litre bottles at a time, as well as larger cubes such as 10-litre or 20-litre sizes. The company also offers to make bespoke ring holders: “Customers can send their containers and the team will create a bespoke solution to fit specific requirements.”

Brian Walker, the CEO and founder at I-Group, added: “We understand the challenges businesses face in maintaining the readiness of inks and fluids, especially in the higher volume DTG and DTF printing facilities. The Viper Sidewinder is our answer to these challenges – a smart, automated system that ensures your inks are always in optimal condition. No more manual shaking or worrying about fallout. With the Viper Sidewinder, automate it and forget about it.”

www.igrouptech.com