Hybrid Services will debut three new Mimaki machines at Sign & Digital UK 2024.

Visitors to the exclusive UK and Ireland Mimaki distributor’s stand will be able to see two new LED UV printers and the company’s latest direct-to-film (DTF) model.

The first Mimaki printer making its debut is the new TxF300-75, Mimaki’s fastest DTF printer so far, which promises three times the productivity of its earlier DTF model, the TxF150-75.

“With the event running alongside Printwear & Promotion, we anticipate an even greater interest in the new Mimaki DTF printer than we saw with the phenomenal response to the launch of the TxF150-75 earlier this year,” said Hybrid’s sales director, Andrew Gregory.

The latest TxF model continues Mimaki’s focus on delivering a stable, reliable and high-quality solution, with the TxF300-75 including “an unprecedented” two-year warranty as standard.

LED UV systems

Next up is the latest addition to the 330 Series, the UCJV330-160 LED UV integrated printer/cutter.

“Building on the success of the eco solvent and dye sublimation models, this 1.6m production machine will offer highly creative capabilities coupled with ultra-low running costs, thanks to a raft of features and technologies,” reported the distributor.

“Incorporating white and clear into its vibrant, quick-drying inkset, the new UCJV330-160 can print high-quality images on traditional media used for outdoor sign and graphics applications, as well as translucent, transparent, and coloured materials, including PET, polyurethane and other films, textiles such as lightbox material and uncoated paper. Being an integrated printer/cutter, the UCJV330-160 is also equipped with advanced features for contour cutting to deliver stickers, decals and labels.”

Mimaki’s final launch, UJV100-160Plus LED UV printer, shares some of the UCJV330’s efficiencies. This “competitively priced” UV roll-to-roll machine promises high-quality print onto a range of materials and incorporates white and clear inks to maximise creative potential.

The latest technology

Hybrid will also be demonstrating additional Mimaki technology ranging from entry-level solvent printers to high-production, large-format flatbed UV.

“Visitors to the exhibition, co-located with Printwear & Promotion, will see the very latest Mimaki technology immediately upon entering the hall, with Hybrid’s stand located directly at the entrance to Hall 2 at the NEC,” Andrew commented.

“Our stand offers numerous examples of Mimaki hardware and inks that deliver significant cost savings, productivity enhancements and overall efficiencies that transfer into real world commercial advantage for companies looking to step up their digital print capabilities.”

Sign & Digital UK runs from Sunday 25 February to Tuesday 27 February 2024.

