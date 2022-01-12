Digital personalisation options that range from a dye sub machine to a compact 3D printer
Mimaki provides wide-ranging options in digitally printed personalisation – we look at three of the company’s latest offerings: an entry-level dye sublimation printer, a pair of newly launched direct-to-object models and finally, Mimaki’s new, full-colour, compact 3D printer.
Mimaki TS100-1600
“Announced in 2021 and already making an impact in the dye sublimation printing market, the TS100-1600 is Mimaki’s latest addition to its ‘100 Series’ portfolio,” reports Hybrid Services, Mimaki’s distributor for the UK and Ireland. This affordable, high-quality system has been positioned as ideal for companies looking to add their first digital sublimation printing solution or expand their production capacity.
“Introduced to meet the increase in demand for personalisation, bespoke prints and customer décor, the new TS100-1600 offers a low-cost route into the sector, thanks to its retail price of just £9,995 + VAT,” adds Hybrid. With a print width of 1,600mm and speeds of up to 70sqm/hr, the TS100 uses one-litre ink bottles to reduce running costs and incorporates many of Mimaki’s Core Technologies that have cascaded down from larger production models to enhance print quality and aid ease of use.
Comprehensive sample packs that detail the wide range of the TS100’s potential applications are available through Hybrid and its network of reseller partners.
Mimaki UJF-MkII e Series
“Comprising two new small format models that are big on quality, the brand-new UJF-MkII e printers offer cutting-edge image quality and stability for printing onto an extensive variety of soft and hard media, including leather, wood, acrylic, metal, and glass,” Hybrid explains.
The new UJF-3042MkII e has a print area of 300mm x 420mm, while the UJF-6042MkII e offers a larger print size of 610mm x 420mm. Both models feature new MFD2 processing for “exceptional image quality” as well as an improved gap check sensor. This laser sensor detects media placement to prevent print heads from making contact with the material during printing. “It can even detect transparent materials for superior accuracy and highly controlled media detection,” the distributor notes. In addition, the new printers provide improved usability to the operator by adding visual guidance on the 3.45” full colour display.
“A popular solution for customising almost any suitably sized object, including phone cases, acrylic trophies, golf balls and stationery, the latest iteration of the UJF Series offers even higher print quality and ease of use,” concludes Hybrid.
Mimaki 3DUJ-2207
“Mimaki’s entrance to the 3D printing sector takes all the company’s know-how from its proven LED UV solutions and delivers an impressive full-colour 3D printer that offers significant creativity, detail and opportunities,” explains Hybrid Services.
The “spectacular” new Mimaki 3DUJ-2207 incorporates many of the features of its larger sibling, the 3DUJ-553, in a compact and scalable solution suitable for using in an office environment. “For companies looking to add personalised models, decorative items and unique character creations to their product line-up, the 3DUJ-2207 incorporates a build area of 200mm x 200mm x 76mm and provides the ability to reproduce incredibly fine detail in an unprecedented 10,000,000 colours.”