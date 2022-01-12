Mimaki TS100-1600

“Announced in 2021 and already making an impact in the dye sublimation printing market, the TS100-1600 is Mimaki’s latest addition to its ‘100 Series’ portfolio,” reports Hybrid Services, Mimaki’s distributor for the UK and Ireland. This affordable, high-quality system has been positioned as ideal for companies looking to add their first digital sublimation printing solution or expand their production capacity.

“Introduced to meet the increase in demand for personalisation, bespoke prints and customer décor, the new TS100-1600 offers a low-cost route into the sector, thanks to its retail price of just £9,995 + VAT,” adds Hybrid. With a print width of 1,600mm and speeds of up to 70sqm/hr, the TS100 uses one-litre ink bottles to reduce running costs and incorporates many of Mimaki’s Core Technologies that have cascaded down from larger production models to enhance print quality and aid ease of use.

Comprehensive sample packs that detail the wide range of the TS100’s potential applications are available through Hybrid and its network of reseller partners.