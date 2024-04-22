Hybrid Services, exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for Mimaki, is offering an extra year of warranty worth up to £3,155 on selected integrated printer/cutters and solvent printers for a limited time.

It is part of its “Mimaki Spring Offers” promotion which runs until 18 June 2024. Models include the popular CJV150 Series printer/cutters and the JV300-160Plus and CJV300-160Plus production solvent printer and printer/cutter.

Most of the Japanese brand’s sign and graphics models already benefit a two-year warranty as standard so the addition of a third year on selected products is aimed at providing “unprecedented peace of mind for businesses investing in a new machine”.

Andrew Gregory, sales director at Hybrid Services, said: “With the recent challenges around finance gradually easing, this offer allows businesses that purchase one of these Mimaki printers on a three-year finance package to have built in peace of mind for the entire duration of their agreement.

“Mimaki’s JV and CJV ranges are proven, reliable and hugely popular solutions, used by print companies the world over, and we’re delighted to be able to support our customers with this significant promotion.”

hybridservices.co.uk