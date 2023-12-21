“With a 1.6m print width and cold cure UV ink, the UJV100-160Plus will print to a vast range of media, making it ideal for producing window graphics, backlit textiles, posters, wall art, floor graphics and more!”

Andrew Gregory, sales director at Hybrid Services, adds: “The UJV100-160Plus boasts impressive creative capabilities, including clear ink and 2.5D printing for textured and visual effects, making it perfect for adding decorative elements and Braille.

“Multi-layer printing delivers striking results for window and door graphics, and Mimaki’s bright, opaque white ink makes it perfect for delivering vibrant, impactful graphics on clear and coloured substrates.”

In addition, its LED UV technology “significantly lowers running costs as UV printing consumes less energy”, with instant ink curing, which “not only enhances the printer’s environmental impact, but also reduces production costs and delivery times”.

